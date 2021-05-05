Sod Poodles win 2021 season opener over Tulsa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles triumphed over the Tulsa Drillers in the 2021 season opener, taking the first game 4-3 at ONEOK Field. Amarillo collected 11 hits in the one-run affair, highlighted by Dominic Miroglio’s extra-base hit performance and five-hit bid by Soddies arms.
After Tulsa’s Ryan Noda evened the game with a solo home run in the bottom half of the second, the Sod Poodles answered back in the fourth when Miroglio sent a ball deep to left field, marking the first home run for the 2021 Sod Poodles and extending the Soddies lead 3-1.
The Drillers tied it up again thanks to a home run in the fifth frame from Jacob Amaya. Then Jake McCarthy answered for Amarillo, hitting a single to give Amarillo a late and final 4-3 advantage.
Although 597 days apart, the Sod Poodles have technically won back-to-back games against and in Tulsa. On September 15, 2019, the Sod Poodles won in comeback fashion to take the Texas League title at ONEOK Field. Then, 597 days later, Amarillo returned to Tulsa and triumphed in a 4-3 win in the season opener.
Mejia finished his night after five innings of four-hit, three-run ball with two walks allowed and six strikeouts, getting the no-decision. Luis Castillo made Amarillo’s first appearance out of the bullpen and tossed one inning.
The Sod Poodles continue their six-game series with game two against the Drillers tomorrow at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
