Randall and Palo Duro celebrate signing day for wrestlers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congratulations to three high school wrestlers that signed their National Letters of Intent today. Randall’s Kale Farrington and Patrick Perea signed with Minot State University. this spring, Farrington finished as the 5A State Runner-up in the 170 pound weight class and Perea placed third overall in the 152 pound weight class. They helped lead Randall boys to their third straight team state championship.
Palo Duro celebrated the signing of senior wrestler Auadlie Cruz. She committed to Wayland Baptist University after finishing fifth at state. Congratulations to all three athletes.
