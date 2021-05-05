Portions of Coulter Street near West Parkway closed for water main extension project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Portions of Coulter Street near West Parkway will be temporarily closed beginning today while crews work on a water main extension project.
One lane will be open for northbound traffic along Coulter Street north of West Parkway.
Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted for a month.
Drivers in the area can expect delays and are advised to find alternate routes if available.
For more information about the street closure or the project, call the COA Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.
