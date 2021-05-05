Person struck, killed by truck tractor near Lelia Lake

DONLEY COUNTY Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a 28-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Lelia Lake early this morning.
Officials said the vehicle, a freightliner truck tractor towing two semi-trailers, was traveling about 12:35 a.m. southbound on US 287.
The truck tractor moved from the outside to the inside lane due to an emergency vehicle on the outside shoulder.
A pedestrian walking south in the inside lane was struck during the move.
Officials said the driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway until after he changed lanes and was unable to avoid striking him.
The man was identified as Clayton Shields of Lelia Lake. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the incident.
