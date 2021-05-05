No. 8 Texas Tech red hot in Red Dirt Rivalry, topping OU 14-4

The Red Raiders back in Amarillo for the first time since they played the Gold Sox in 1979, started out red hot in the batters box scoring four runs in the first inning. With a 2-0 lead, Texas Tech’s Cole Stilwell hit a 2-run dinger over the left field wall. He’d later add another homerun in the third inning. The Red Raiders learned pretty quickly that HODGETOWN is a hitter-friendly park. Dingers of the day include Stilwell, Braxton Fulford, Jace Jung and Sooners’ Conor McKenna.