Starting out a little cool with temps in the mid 40s and a little bit of a breeze but the afternoon will be nice. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with SW winds around 10-15 mph. There is a slight chance for a few thundershowers but they will mainly be confined to the NE panhandles this evening. Thursday will be another nice day with highs in the upper 70s and light winds.