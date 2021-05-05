Many Amarillo taxpayers still haven’t received their tax refund from the IRS

“It has been a lot of phone calls. I’ve got taxpayers who haven’t received refunds from last year, some who have filed in February who still haven’t received them. One of the things that I have noticed about my clients who are getting letters, stating we need 60 more days; and then after those 60 days expire, they send another letter saying we need another 60 days for processing. I have one client who has received four of those letters,” said Freddy Gonzalez, owner of Future Funding Tax & Financial Services in Amarillo.