Many Amarillo taxpayers still haven’t received their tax refund from the IRS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many Amarillo taxpayers still haven’t received their tax refund back from the IRS.
Typically, it takes 21 days or less for the IRS to refund taxpayers who have filed their returns, but many Amarillo tax service companies say they’ve been receiving a lot calls with people in the area saying they’ve been waiting months.
“It has been a lot of phone calls. I’ve got taxpayers who haven’t received refunds from last year, some who have filed in February who still haven’t received them. One of the things that I have noticed about my clients who are getting letters, stating we need 60 more days; and then after those 60 days expire, they send another letter saying we need another 60 days for processing. I have one client who has received four of those letters,” said Freddy Gonzalez, owner of Future Funding Tax & Financial Services in Amarillo.
“It’s changing up our normal work flow and getting a lot of these things that normally are scattered, all coming in at the same time creating frustration and stress,” said Robert Pendleton, primary owner and president of Pendleton and Company, P.C. in Amarillo.
Tax professionals in the area say the stimulus checks, paycheck protection program and the backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns from last year have caused the delay.
“I mean it’s unfortunate, but that’s how backlogged we are, with the tax returns as well as the bankers trying to do the PPP loans. And what’s that done, is put a strain on my regular tax returns as well,” said Gonzalez.
The problem with waiting to file your taxes close the deadline is if you’re missing information, you must file an amended tax return.
“It’s taking much longer, double or triple times to get responses on them. That’s been one of the larger frustrations this year, just with their backlog, I’ve talked to, it’s apparently about the same everywhere for the other professional accounting firms,” said Pendleton.
If you still haven’t received your tax refund from last year, know the IRS will pay you interest if they owe you money.
“And of course, when they pay the interest, they’re going to send you an interest statement so you can file your taxes for next year, but, they are obligated by law to pay you interest,” said Gonzalez.
The IRS website says, “The IRS issues more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days. However, it’s possible your tax return may require additional review and take longer.”
Amarillo Tax services suggest filing electronically, as it seems to be a faster for some of their clients.
Here is more information on how to file through the IRS.
For more resources, click here for the IRS Operations During COVID-19: Mission-critical functions information.
Here is What to Expect for Refunds This Year through the IRS.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.