Former Cimarron County employee arrested for embezzlement

Cimarron County Sheriff's Office (Source: Cimarron County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | May 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 4:56 PM

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - A former Cimarron County employee was arrested today and has entered a guilty plea for embezzlement.

According to the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Cox turned himself into the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office for his charge of embezzlement on May 5.

The sheriff’s office says the charge stems from an internal investigation into missing inmate funds while Cox was employed with the county.

The investigation was conducted with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Cimarron County Sheriff Mike Berguetski released the following statement to citizens of Cimarron County:

The standards and accountability of this Office will be held to a high level. I will not tolerate the people trusted to protect our public committing crimes against any person no matter their position in the community. We are not above scrutiny, investigation, or arrest. We are trusted to be accountable, honorable, and beyond reproach. It is our duty to speak for those who have been victimized when they can no longer speak for themselves. That cannot be done when we ourselves cannot be trusted and actions like the ones listed above only seek to destroy trust. I tell every person I have hired that they are trusted to work on the Law Enforcement side of our Office every day. However, if you commit crimes and victimize any member of the community you will start your shift on one side of this house and end your shift on the other. We are the gatekeepers of order and law and we are here to be servants of our community.
Sheriff Mike Berguetski

