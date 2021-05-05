Former Cimarron County employee arrested for embezzlement

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - A former Cimarron County employee was arrested today and has entered a guilty plea for embezzlement.
According to the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Cox turned himself into the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office for his charge of embezzlement on May 5.
The sheriff’s office says the charge stems from an internal investigation into missing inmate funds while Cox was employed with the county.
The investigation was conducted with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Cimarron County Sheriff Mike Berguetski released the following statement to citizens of Cimarron County:
You can view the full news release here:
