Former Cimarron County employee arrested for embezzlement

The standards and accountability of this Office will be held to a high level. I will not tolerate the people trusted to protect our public committing crimes against any person no matter their position in the community. We are not above scrutiny, investigation, or arrest. We are trusted to be accountable, honorable, and beyond reproach. It is our duty to speak for those who have been victimized when they can no longer speak for themselves. That cannot be done when we ourselves cannot be trusted and actions like the ones listed above only seek to destroy trust. I tell every person I have hired that they are trusted to work on the Law Enforcement side of our Office every day. However, if you commit crimes and victimize any member of the community you will start your shift on one side of this house and end your shift on the other. We are the gatekeepers of order and law and we are here to be servants of our community.

Sheriff Mike Berguetski