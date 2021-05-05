COVID-19 cases creep upward in Amarillo, hospitalizations remain low

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new case average for COVID-19 cases in Amarillo is slowly creeping upward, but hospitalizations continue to stay low when compared with 2020 numbers.
The Amarillo Public Health Department reported a five-day average of 37 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the area, and variants are beginning to appear as that number rises.
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer for NWTHS, said seven tests done at the hospital have come back positive for COVID-19 variants.
“The good news is, for the first time since March of 2020, we have zero employees quarantined and no one called in sick today,” said Dr. Weis.
BSA has seen a single variant, noting the variant is not one of concern according to the FDA.
“We’re not totally out of the woods yet,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer for BSA.
While NWTHS system is caring for nine patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, BSA is caring for 21.
“That gives me a little bit of pause...we had a fairly long period of time where we were running about 10 patients...now we’re kind of creeping up a little bit,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “None of these patients are vaccinated.”
As community members continue to encounter variants, health experts encourage vaccinations to diminish the rising number of vaccine mutations and hospitalizations.
The city’s vaccination clinic went mobile for the first time last week.
During the mobile clinic, the city closed their clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center. After feedback from the community, they have decided to keep the center open for regular hours, even during their mobile clinics.
“Now we have the capacity to split our team,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health.
The city has given a total of 73,489 first doses and 55,123 second doses.
Data as to the total number of people vaccinated in Amarillo is not yet available, as the city only keeps count of the number of vaccinations they administer through the clinic.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and other clinics, but the city does not keep record of their vaccination totals.
“We don’t have a complete set of data,” said Mayor Nelson. “We’ve asked for that data, and as soon as we have it from the state, we will share it with you.”
