Convicted sex offender on Texas 10 Most Wanted List has ties to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A convicted sex offender who is on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has ties to Amarillo.
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.
He has been wanted since January 2020 when he violated his parole by not showing up to meet his parole officer and absconding from his last known address in Amarillo.
In 1998, he was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison after he was convicted in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for sexually assaulting two young boys, ages seven and nine.
He is described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $3,000.
To make a tip, you can use one of the following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.