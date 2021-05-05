City of Lefors issues boil water notice

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Lefors has issued a boil water notice.
According to a news release, a water main break has caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require customers to boil their water.
A boil water notice means customers should boil water for drinking, cooking and ice before using it. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
City officials will let the residents know when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.
If you have any questions, call Lefors City Hall at (806) 835-2200.
