Borger Complex Refinery experiencing power outages

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Complex Refinery has experienced a loss of power outages.
At around 2:10 p.m., has experienced a loss of power resulting in unit upset within the refinery and controlled flaring onsite.
Nonessential personal are currently being evacuated as a safety precaution.
All refinery emergency shutdown systems and all appropriate regulatory notifications are being made.
All Borger Complex personnel were dispatched off-site and are monitoring the air quality.
According to Borger Complex Refinery , all data indicates there has been no offsite impact and there is no risk to the community or nearby neighbors at this time.
The exact cause of the power outage is under investigation.
