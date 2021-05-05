Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument hosting Alibates Star Party this weekend

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument will host the Alibates Star Party this weekend.
The event is Saturday, May 8 and starts at 7:00 p.m.
As part of the Night Skies Program, the event includes activities for children to earn their Junior Ranger Night Explorer patch, and outdoor presentation and an outdoor viewing.
The outdoor viewing of the night skies begins at 9:00 p.m.
There will be multiple telescopes set up for participants to observe star clusters, planets and galaxies.
Participants should bring outdoor clothing, lawn chairs, insect repellant and practice social distancing.
Activities are free and open to the public.
