United Charity Classic Committee to benefit Wesley Community Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the United Committee announced the date and benefactor of this year’s Golf Tournament.
The 28th annual tournament will be held June 7 at the Tascosa Golf Club and the year’s benefactor is the Amarillo Wesley Community Center.
“All the proceeds from the Golf Tournament will go to support our after school and summer camp programs. So it’s just a blessing that many children in our community are going to be able to attend our programs on scholarships. We do this to keep kids off the street, for them to be able to come to a structured after school program, summer camp program. So it’s just going to bless a lot of kids in our community,” said Liz Rascon Alaniz, executive director of Amarillo Wesley.
The Tournament has raised more than $990,000 over the years, all which has been put back into the Amarillo Community.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.