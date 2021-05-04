United Charity Classic Committee to benefit Wesley Community Center

“All the proceeds from the Golf Tournament will go to support our after school and summer camp programs. So it’s just a blessing that many children in our community are going to be able to attend our programs on scholarships. We do this to keep kids off the street, for them to be able to come to a structured after school program, summer camp program. So it’s just going to bless a lot of kids in our community,” said Liz Rascon Alaniz, executive director of Amarillo Wesley.