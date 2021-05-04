Texas Panhandle airports awarded more than 400k to combat the spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Airports in the Amarillo area were given a number of federal grants totaling $425,000 to combat the spread of Coronavirus.
Funding comes from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Senator John Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Amarillo area.”
Perry Lefors Field received a $23,000 award.
Hemphilll County Airport, Moore County Airport, Perryton Ochiltree County Airport, Major Samuel B Cornelius Field Airport and Hutchinson County Airport each received $13,000.
Hereford Municipal Airport, Oldham County Airport and Gruver Municipal Airport each received $9,000.
The Hutchinson County Airport in Borger also received $297,000 in funds from another grant through the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Airport Improvement Program.
