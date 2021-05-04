Suspect wanted in auto burglary, credit card abuse in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for the suspect in an auto burglary and credit card abuse incident that occurred in Canyon.
WTAMU police were notified of an auto burglary at the WT Horse Center on Friday, April 23.
A card was stolen from the vehicle and used later that day at a business in Canyon.
The suspect was seen using the stolen credit card in security footage.
Those with information on the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.