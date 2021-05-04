Sod Poodles 2021 Season Starts May 4, featuring six top prospects from the Diamondbacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks new Class-AA affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, take the diamond for their 2021 season opener Tuesday, May 4 in Tulsa against the Drillers. The Sod Poodles bring in a new dynamic to the 26-man roster this season. Sod Poodles skipper Shawn Roof said this is one of the more talented teams he’s been around, featuring six of Arizona’s top 30 overall rated prospects.
Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is the best defensive prospect in the organization. The 6′3″ switch hitter brings a lot of experience, having made his Major League debut in April. Over the weekend, the new Soddies from the Diamondbacks tested out HODGETOWN, learning pretty quickly that it’s a hitter-friendly park.
”I think a couple guys hit a couple balls into the parking lot there in right centerfield, and one guy even hit over it. I think they’re going to be excited,” said Roof. “It’s a fun ballpark to play. The infield is cut to short to the grass, so it’s a good offensive park and it’s going to make our pitchers get better as well.”
Good thing the Diamondbacks bring in three solid outfielders to their Double-A affiliate roster, including Dominic Fletcher, Jake McCarthy and Arizona’s number four ranked prospect Alek Thomas. All three fielders were drafted in the first two rounds, and bring a lot of talent and athleticism to Amarillo.
”These guys have the ability to drive the ball in the gaps. They have some power when they catch ahold of it and they can all run. They’re athletic as can be. they can run, they can steal bases, a little bit of everything, so it’s going to be a really fun group,” said Roof. “When we were in spring training there wasn’t a lot of balls that landed in the outfield.”
The Soddies season starts on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. in Tulsa against the Drillers for a six-game series.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.