Skies Clearing

After lots of rain across the area yesterday, we’ll start to see any lingering showers push their way out of the region this morning, leading to clearing skies by midday today. Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm into the mid-60s, low 70s at best with winds gradually dropping as we go throughout the day today. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout this week despite a couple of cold fronts that will mainly just turn our winds out of the north, leading to breezy conditions. Rain doesn’t return to the forecast until around Friday night into Saturday.