The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses awarding nursing scholarships to students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses is an opportunity to recognize Registered Nurses from all practice areas for their contributions to the communities in which they live and practice both the art and science of nursing.
The success of the past four annual recognition events has allowed the Great 25 committee to allocate $33,000 in scholarships for nurses to continue to pursue and advance their education in the field of professional nursing and to provide healthcare to the citizens in their respective Panhandle communities.
This year eight students will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
Money received from donations and sponsorships is used only for event expenses and to fund nursing scholarships through the Texas Nurses Association-District 2.
The committee would like to extend the 2021 sponsorship opportunity to the corporate, industry, and community business partners, as well as individual sponsors to help ensure the tradition of the Panhandle Great 25 and its mission continues.
The hope is that the award will continue to be recognized throughout the nursing community for years to come in the Texas Panhandle as an esteemed honor and prestigious accomplishment for the nursing profession.
The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses 5th annual event will take place on November 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Polk Street United Methodist Church.
The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Scholarship Committee invites scholarship applications from nursing students who are enrolled in an accredited nursing programs in the Texas Panhandle.
These nursing programs include Amarillo College, Clarendon College, West Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo.
Graduate students living in one of the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle who are enrolled in an accredited Master’s Degree Program with a Major in Nursing or a Doctoral Degree Program with a Major in Nursing are also invited to apply.
Completed applications (including all components) must be received no later than May 10 by 5:00 p.m. to be considered.
The scholarship information and instructions can be found here.
Nurse nominations will open May 4 and the deadline for completed nominations is July 30 by 5:00 p.m. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.
To nominate a nurse, starting May 4, click here.
