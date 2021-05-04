One seriously injured after reports of shots fired at South Plains Mall parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has serious injuries after a report of shots fired at the South Plains Mall parking lot, according to LPD.
Police were called to the scene at 9:43 p.m., which is near the carnival area.
When police arrived, they found one person with serious to critical injuries. A police Sgt. told KCBD a young “kid” was shot in the chest.
EMS was called to the scene.
This is a developing story. No other information was available from officials with Lubbock Police.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.