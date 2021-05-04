One seriously injured after reports of shots fired at South Plains Mall parking lot

One person has serious injuries after shots were fired at the South Plains Mall parking lot on May 4, 2021. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | May 4, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:58 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has serious injuries after a report of shots fired at the South Plains Mall parking lot, according to LPD.

Police were called to the scene at 9:43 p.m., which is near the carnival area.

When police arrived, they found one person with serious to critical injuries. A police Sgt. told KCBD a young “kid” was shot in the chest.

EMS was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. No other information was available from officials with Lubbock Police.

