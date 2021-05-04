Amarillo police find stolen vehicles, arrest man after brief chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a man after a foot chase in northeast Amarillo Monday.
Officers were dispatched at 4:17 p.m. to assist detectives from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit at a home near Garfield Street and SE 12th Avenue.
The detectives had located a stolen pickup at the home, according to officials.
When police approached, two men fled the home on foot.
Officials said the men were caught and detained near Arthur Street and SE 12th Avenue.
APD said 32-year-old Thomas Justin Smith was found to be in possession of personal identifiers and bank cards not belonging to him.
Smith was arrested and booked into Potter County Detention Center for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
The second male was identified and released.
Officers located a second stolen vehicle in the yard of the home and the case is being investigated by the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.
