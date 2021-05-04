High Plains Food Bank and Starlight Ranch partner for outdoor summer concert series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank and Starlight Ranch Event Center are partnering up for an outdoor summer concert series.
The series aims to raise critical funds and awareness to alleviate hunger in the Panhandle.
There will be six concerts and admission is a suggested donation of $10 a person.
“What’s fun about Foodstock ’21 is it’s like woodstock. there’s six great concerts, six great acts and they come from different genres all the way from country western with Hank Williams tribute to Miranda Lambert to kiss to Van Halen, so its a wide variety,” said
Those interested in attending the concerts can also purchase an early bird VIP pass for $50 to attend all six shows.
