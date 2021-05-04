3 students detained after gun found at Tascosa High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three students are in custody after a gun was found at Tascosa High School today.
Amarillo police say an APD Liaison Officer at the school was made aware of a student in possession of a gun.
The school was placed on lockdown this afternoon, but that has since been lifted.
Amarillo ISD says three students have been placed in police custody.
Police say a gun was secured.
There is not evidence of any further threats to anyone at the school.
The investigation is ongoing.
