Criminal Complaint: More than $1.2 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman faces federal charges after a Gray County Chief Deputy reported finding $1.2 million of heroin and $150,000 of cocaine during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
On May 1, the county chief deputy stopped a car in Gray County on eastbound I-40 for a traffic violation.
The deputy says the driver, identified as Magdalena Trinidad Salazar, was giving signs of criminal activity. The deputy then asked for consent to search the car.
The complaint says the deputy found a bag open in the back seat and believed it to be a brick-size of cocaine. The deputy also found six plastic wrapped bundles that contained heroin.
According to street value estimates, the heroin is worth nearly $1.2 million and the cocaine to be nearly $150,000.
Salazar faces charges of possession with intent to distribute heroine and cocaine.
