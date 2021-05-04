Candidate Claudette Smith files petition for recount of mayoral election results

The City of Amarillo announced today it has received one petition to recount some of Saturday’s ballots. (Source: KFDA)
By Kevin Welch | May 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 4:48 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced today it has received one petition to recount some of Saturday’s ballots.

Director of Communications Jordan Schupbach said in a statement candidate Claudette Smith filed the petition today, and the city secretary’s office is processing it.

According to state law, Smith will have to pay a deposit and all costs of the recount.

Unofficial totals show Smith and Mayor Ginger Nelson had the most votes in the race between four candidates.

Nelson won with 54% of the vote.

Smith received 29% of the vote.

