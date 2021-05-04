Amarillo’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic to set up at El Alamo Community Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s new Mobile Vaccination Clinic will be giving vaccinations at El Almo Community Center this week.
The clinic hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.
“The City of Amarillo is committed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of every interested citizen, and to making it as easy as possible,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The mobile clinics show the city’s continued flexibility in adapting to the needs of the community. By moving into the communicates, we are eliminating yet another barrier to the vaccines. "
The clinic is operate on a first come, first service bases.
Appointments are not required. Spanish and ASL translators are available at the site.
