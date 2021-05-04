Amarillo city pools set to open end of May, but still looking to fill many positions

“Last summer we obviously had to close the pools down and a big part of that was staffing. We weren’t able to hire seasonal staff last summer. It was just not doable at the time. For the most part we’re doing pretty good considering what the national standard is right now for trying to get those kinds of positions hired. So, we’re working hard to get it done, I feel confident it’s going to happen but it has been challenging,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of PR and programs for Amarillo Parks and Recreation.