Warming trend this week

Monday evening’s rain was definitely a welcome site for the area and now we will get a chance to dry out a little before our next rain chances. We will start out cloudy and cool for Tuesday morning but the afternoon will be very nice with highs in the upper 60s and light winds. The warm up continues for Wednesday with highs back into the upper 70s, sunny skies and some gusty winds for the first half of the day. Thursday will be even nicer with upper 70s and less wind.