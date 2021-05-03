Randall officials need help identifying man involved in credit card theft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff investigators need help in identifying a suspect in a credit card theft case.
On Thursday, April 15, a woman reported more than $1700 in unauthorized charges to her credit card.
The investigators traced the charges back to several stores and were able to locate the suspect in a security video.
The suspect appears to be a Hispanic male, wearing a gray Puma brand cap with the manufacturer’s sticker on the bill.
He was also wearing what appeared to be white Puma athletic shoes with black trim.
The suspect left the store in a black sports car.
If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
