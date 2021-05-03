New Mexico officials arrest man facing murder charges for 1980′s cold case

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police have arrested a man who is facing murder charges for a 1980′s cold case.
On Wednesday, April 28, New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau agents, the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and officers from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit helped Anaheim officials in tracking down the suspect in Alamogordo.
The suspect was identified as 64-year-old William Lepere.
During the investigation, a search warrant was sent to the New Mexico State Police on Lepere’s home.
Lepere was taken into custody and arrested without any incidents.
He was transported to the Otero County Detention Center where he was booked on murder charges.
Lepere is currently being held without bond and has a pending extradition back to California.
