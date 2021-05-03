Little’s Bees Playhouse hosting book drive for area kids

“Many don’t realize the number of children here in Amarillo trying to learn how to read without ever having routine early experiences with books at home,” said Chandra Perkins, director of Storybridge. “Little Bee’s Playhouse has always prioritized the power of story and imagination for a child. We are so grateful to Little Bee’s Playhouse and all of their customers for donating books this week to help create a better future for the children in our community.”