Little’s Bees Playhouse hosting book drive for area kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Little Bee’s Playhouse will be collecting books for Stroybridge this week.
All families bringing in new or gently used children’s books to donate will received $5 off their total admission.
The book drive takes place now until May 7.
Storybridge representatives will be on site for storytime at 11:00 a.m. on Monday and Friday.
“Many don’t realize the number of children here in Amarillo trying to learn how to read without ever having routine early experiences with books at home,” said Chandra Perkins, director of Storybridge. “Little Bee’s Playhouse has always prioritized the power of story and imagination for a child. We are so grateful to Little Bee’s Playhouse and all of their customers for donating books this week to help create a better future for the children in our community.”
