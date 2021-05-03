Goodwill opening second location in Amarillo, hosting hiring event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Goodwill store is scheduled to open in Amarillo this summer.
In preparation for the new location, Goodwill is having a hiring event at their current location, 1904 Bell St., to fill more than 20 full-time and part-time positions.
The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Applicants are asked to bring work histories or resumes and be prepared for interviews.
“Opening a second location in Amarillo is great news for the community and for Goodwill,” said Robin Raney, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas. “Not only will we be adding more than 20 employees to the area’s workforce and increasing the city’s tax base, but the new store means Goodwill will have the ability to further impact the community through our mission to create job opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”
The address for the new location has yet to be announced.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.