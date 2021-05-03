A Cool and Hopefully Wet Monday

Our Monday is shaping up to be very different from Sunday, as a cold front has arrived in the overnight hours, bringing low level moisture and clouds with strong winds with it. For the day today, expect temperatures to stay roughly the same all day, with low 60s to upper 50s expected with winds out of the north at 20-25 mph for most of the day. Now, going into this evening, an incoming low pressure system is set to meet up with the cold front, which could spur on widespread rain chances from this afternoon and lasting all the way through tonight. After today, expect clearing skies and warming temperatures.