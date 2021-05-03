Canyon officials identify person killed in crash on Highway 87 over the weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Canyon have identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 87 over the weekend.
The crash happened early Sunday morning on the highway near the Hunsley Road Exit.
Officials say Carol Marquez was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of another car involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Highway 87 northbound lanes will be closed from the Hunsley Road Exit to Buffalo Stadium Road on Tuesday.
The road will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. while Canyon police continue the investigation.
