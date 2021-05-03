Bulls hang on winning 3-2 over the Jackalopes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls got off to a slow start, but after the first period they’d pull ahead and go on to top the Odessa Jackalopes 3-2. Odessa scored the lone goal of the first period. Bulls’ Mattias Dal Monte answered in the second with an assist from Logan Dombromsky. Amarillo took the 2-1 lead when Carter Rapelje scored on a backhander.
Captain Nick Martino lifted the Bulls to a 3-1 lead in the third. Jackalopes answered, but goalie Hunter Garvey saved 32 of 34 shots on goal to help Amarillo top Odessa 3-2.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.