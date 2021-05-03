Bulls hang on winning 3-2 over the Jackalopes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls got off to a slow start, but after the first period they’d pull ahead and go on to top the Odessa Jackalopes 3-2. Odessa scored the lone goal of the first period. Bulls’ Mattias Dal Monte answered in the second with an assist from Logan Dombromsky. Amarillo took the 2-1 lead when Carter Rapelje scored on a backhander.