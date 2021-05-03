Amarillo High’s Daniel Lopez signs NLI to play soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior defender and midfielder Daniel Lopez signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Lopez helped lead the Sandies to a UIL District 3-5A and Bi-District championship this past season. Amarillo High prepared Lopez on and off the field to get started right away at OKWU.
”Whenever I went down he said that he like that he wouldn’t really have to teach me anything technical. He said he feels like he could just put me in and play. I’m pretty excited. I’m glad I got the opportunity,” Lopez. “There’s been moments in club and moments in Amarillo High where I’ve gotten to show off a little bit of everything.”
