WT track star qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A familiar name in the area is headed to the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games!
Benjmain Azamati, a West Texas A&M runner competed in the World Relay Championships in Poland as part of the Ghana’s 4X100 meter men’s relay team.
The team finished second in the first head to make the finals and clinch their spot in the Summer Olympics.
They crossed the finish line at a time of 38.79 seconds, Azamati taking control of the back straight of the race. The national record holder representing Ghana and WT Track & Field team well.
The 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to start, July of this year.
