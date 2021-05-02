Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Monday, March 3, through Saturday, May 8, crews will install new cuts for plowable reflectors. This will be done overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (subject to change depending on traffic). Crews will be working on the concrete sections only at these locations:
I-27 from Western Street to 11th Avenue downtown
I-40 from the Washington Street bridge to Nelson Street
Downtown Interchange:
Monday, May 3, the ramp connecting I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound will be closed so the contractor can remove the old guard rail and prep for the concrete barrier.
If weather permits, the ramp connecting I-27 southbound to I-40 eastbound could reopen as early as Monday afternoon. If there is significant rain, the ramp could reopen as late as Wednesday afternoon.
US 87 Fog Seal Operations:
Monday, May 3, watch for fog seal operations in the left lane of US 87 southbound starting at Amarillo Creek.
Tuesday, May 4, watch for fog seal operations in the right lane of US 87 southbound starting at Amarillo Creek.
Wednesday and Thursday, May 5 and 6, crews will work on a road widening project on RM 1342. Flaggers will be directing traffic through the work zone. Be prepared to stop.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
