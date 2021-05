Summer like temperatures have moved in behind the dryline boundary today. Highs around Amarillo have surpassed 90 degrees with a dry wind from the west. Tomorrow, however, much different weather is expected behind a strong cold front. A blustery north wind will usher in much cooler air and daytime temperatures will likely be in the 50s most of the day. We also expect an increase in rain and thunderstorm activity with chances increasing to 50% for much of the area.