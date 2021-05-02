1 dead, 1 injured in early morning two vehicle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One woman has died after a two vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Around 4:50 a.m. the Canyon Police Department and Canyon Fire Department responded to the accident in the 2500 block of US Highway 87.
The female driver of a white Kia was deceased at the scene. The male driver of a red Dodge was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
There were no other vehicles or passengers involved.
The names of the involved people have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
Randall County Justice of the Peace Tracy Byrd has ordered an autopsy.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
