Bushland remains undefeated with Junell’s Perfect game, River Road claims third in District 1-3A

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - A perfect way to end a perfect regular season. The Bushland Falcons (23-0) remain undefeated going into UIL 3A playoffs after shutting out the Tulia Hornets 11-0. It was the Senior Day game, and senior Coleman Junell put on a clinic. The Frank Phillips College commit dished out 11 strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched for a Perfect game.
Junell also led the Falcons at bat, tallying 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI on three at bats. He was followed by fellow senior Tanner Troxell with 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 RBI at three trips to the batters box.
Up next, the Bushland Falcons will face Slaton Friday, May 7 at HODGETOWN. Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. and game 2 is 30 minutes after. Game 3 if needed Saturday is in Littlefield at 12.
The Dalhart Wolves traveled to face the River Road Wildcats for a duel for the District 3-1A third place seed. It was a back and forth battle on offense, but the Wildcats came out on top 9-5, taking down Dalhart for the second time this season and securing the third spot on senior day.
