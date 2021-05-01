Memorial Service honors fallen First Responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday, The Panhandle Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association held a Memorial Service for First Responders who have died in the past couple of years.
Among those honored, include a fallen officer and a firefighter who died working a traffic accident January of last year.
Lieutenant David Eric Hill and Firefighter Matthew Kenneth Dawson were responding to the accident near Lubbock, when a vehicle lost control, crossed the median and struck the first responders.
In response to the tragedy, the parents of Lieutenant Hill are trying to raise awareness and prevent more accidents like these.
“Susan and I have started a foundation or the initiative called 5-5-5. What we are trying to do through that is get word out to the public to slow down and move over, just please slow down, please take your time, leave a little bit early and have that time because there’s not just a fireman standing out there there’s a family,” said Mark Hill.
If you would like to learn more about the initiative, visit 555safety.com
