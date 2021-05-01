Lair and Wilson pitch Perfect games in WTAMU doubleheader against ENMU

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Perfect games are a rarity, but No. 10 ranked West Texas A&M (32-10) made program history twice on Saturday, May 1. Redshirt sophomore and Canyon Lady Eagles alum Kyra Lair and redshirt sophomore right-hander Emilee Wilson both pitched Perfect games in the Eastern New Mexico University doubleheader. WTAMU now has three Perfect games in softball program history.
The Lady Buffs won game one against ENMU 10-0, led by Lair’s 9 K’s. Senior Shanna McBroom carried WTAMU at bat, tallying 3 hits, 1 run and 1 RBI in four at bats. Julie Guzman hit a three-run homer to give WTAMU a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
”Shanna has been catching for me since I came to WT and I just wanted my last game with her on this field to be memorable, so I just focused on her and that’s all I thought about,” said Lair. “I was like well I’m just going to do my best, trust my defense and everything will end up okay.”
In game two, Wilson dished out 3 K’S in five innings pitched. Cinthia Garcia led the Lady Buffs with 3 hits, 3 RBI and 2 runs in three at bats.
Congratulations to Lair and Wilson. The Lone Star Conference Championship starts May 13. Details to be announced at a later date.
