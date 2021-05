It will stay a little breezy for the overnight hours with the humidity coming up and with lows in the low to mid 50s. The winds will turn around to the SW and then west and increase to 15-25 mph which will warm us into the low to mid 90s and increase the fire danger. A strong cold front comes in during the overnight hours dropping Monday’s highs into the upper 50s and low 60s with a decent chance for scattered showers and storms.