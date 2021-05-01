Diamondbacks announce 2021 Sod Poodles initial roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their initial Double-A roster for the 2021 Sod Poodles season on Saturday. The Sod Poodles will open the season with six of Arizona’s top 30 overall rated prospects, including No. 3-rated SS Geraldo Perdomo, No. 4-rated outfielder Alek Thomas, and No. 12-rated RHP Tommy Henry. Perdomo, third baseman Ryder Jones and RHP Humberto Mejia enter the 2021 season with previous Major League experience. The Sod Poodles roster also includes two native Texans, Camden Duzenack and Stone Garrett.
The initial 2021 Amarillo Sod Poodles roster includes:
PITCHERS (14): RHP Edgar Arredondo, RHP Jeff Bain, RHP Luis Castillo, LHP Matt Gage, LHP Junior Garcia, LHP Tommy Henry, LHP Tyler Holton, LHP Mack Lemieux, RHP Justin Lewis, RHP Humberto Mejia (40-man Roster), RHP Chester Pimental, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, RHP Justin Vernia, RHP Ryan Weiss
CATCHERS (3): Jose Herrera, Dominic Miroglio, Jarett Rindfleisch
INFIELDERS (6): Luis Basabe, Jancarlos Cintron, Camden Duzenack, Stone Garrett, Ryder Jones, Geraldo Perdomo (40-man Roster)
OUTFIELDERS (3): Dominic Fletcher, Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas
The Soddies’ 2021 season begins on the road Tuesday, May 4 against the Tulsa Drillers with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Sod Poodles home opener at HODGETOWN is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.