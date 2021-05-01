Diamondbacks announce 2021 Sod Poodles initial roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their initial Double-A roster for the 2021 Sod Poodles season on Saturday. The Sod Poodles will open the season with six of Arizona’s top 30 overall rated prospects, including No. 3-rated SS Geraldo Perdomo, No. 4-rated outfielder Alek Thomas, and No. 12-rated RHP Tommy Henry. Perdomo, third baseman Ryder Jones and RHP Humberto Mejia enter the 2021 season with previous Major League experience. The Sod Poodles roster also includes two native Texans, Camden Duzenack and Stone Garrett.