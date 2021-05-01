Diamondbacks announce 2021 Sod Poodles initial roster

Season opener starts May 4, home opener May 18

Diamondbacks announce 2021 Sod Poodles initial roster
The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their initial Double-A roster for the 2021 Sod Poodles season on Saturday. The Sod Poodles will open the season with six of Arizona’s top 30 overall rated prospects. (Source: SOURCE: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska | May 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 11:07 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their initial Double-A roster for the 2021 Sod Poodles season on Saturday. The Sod Poodles will open the season with six of Arizona’s top 30 overall rated prospects, including No. 3-rated SS Geraldo Perdomo, No. 4-rated outfielder Alek Thomas, and No. 12-rated RHP Tommy Henry. Perdomo, third baseman Ryder Jones and RHP Humberto Mejia enter the 2021 season with previous Major League experience. The Sod Poodles roster also includes two native Texans, Camden Duzenack and Stone Garrett.

The initial 2021 Amarillo Sod Poodles roster includes:

PITCHERS (14): RHP Edgar Arredondo, RHP Jeff Bain, RHP Luis Castillo, LHP Matt Gage, LHP Junior Garcia, LHP Tommy Henry, LHP Tyler Holton, LHP Mack Lemieux, RHP Justin Lewis, RHP Humberto Mejia (40-man Roster), RHP Chester Pimental, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, RHP Justin Vernia, RHP Ryan Weiss

CATCHERS (3): Jose HerreraDominic Miroglio, Jarett Rindfleisch

INFIELDERS (6): Luis BasabeJancarlos CintronCamden DuzenackStone GarrettRyder JonesGeraldo Perdomo (40-man Roster)

OUTFIELDERS (3): Dominic Fletcher, Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas

The Soddies’ 2021 season begins on the road Tuesday, May 4 against the Tulsa Drillers with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Sod Poodles home opener at HODGETOWN is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.