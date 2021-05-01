Amarillo High and Randall lead District 3-5A, winning the last regular season baseball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Softball Bi-District playoffs are underway while baseball finished up it’s last game of the regular season. Amarillo High (23-6) took down Tascosa (12-16) 4-1 and Randall (18-14-1) cruised past Caprock (3-24) 12-2. The Sandies and Raiders finish the season as the top two teams in District 3-5A.
Randall got their offense started in the first inning. The Raiders totaled nine hits. Ruben Hendren and Tanner Satterfield each had two hits in the game. Raiders’ pitcher Hunter Phillips was on the hill for Randall, allowing one hit and zero runs over two innings and striking out three.
Amarillo High and Tascosa put up a pitcher’s duel in the final game before playoffs. The game was tied at 1-1 at the top of the sixth when Tristan Curless doubled on a 1-0 count for a 2 RBI double. The Sandies added another run in the inning when Will Franklin singled a shot to left for an RBI single. Franklin led AHS with two hits in three at bats.
Right-handed pitcher Jett Johnston got the win for Amarillo High. He lasted six innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out nine. AHS closer Sandler Needham threw one inning in relief, recording the last three outs to earn the save. Ryne Wingate took the loss for Tascosa, lasting six innings and allowing four hits and four runs while striking out three. Johnston liked how the Sandies closed out the regular season.
”Really just wanted to challenge batters and you know not try to blow it by everybody, but force contact. Hands off to that pitcher, I mean he threw a great game and that’s what you’re going to get in playoffs every single game,” said Texas A&M commit Johnston. “I think we had a really strong District. I think we went out with a bang and just ready to get playoffs rolling.”
Amarillo High will face Lubbock Monterey in Bi-District baseball playoffs for a best of three game series.
SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT SCORES
5A: Amarillo 0, Abilene Wylie 10 (Game 2: Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m.)
- Randall 5, Lubbock Coronado 6
4A: Canyon 19 (Bi-District Champions), Levelland 3
- Dumas 14, Snyder 1
-Pampa 0, Sweetwater 14
3A: Bushland 19 (Bi-District Champions), Childress 1
- River Road 12, Shallowater 0 (Game 2: Saturday, May 1 at noon in Plainview)
2A: Sanford-Fritch 12 (Bi-District Champions), Seymour 6
- West Texas High 3, Quanah 9
1A: Booker 0, Vernon Northside 16
