West Texas A&M entering new phase of COVID-19 safety protocols

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will enter a new phase of COVID-19 safety protocols starting June 1.
“Based on recommendations from Gov. Greg Abbott and current health trends on campus and throughout Potter and Randall counties, we will change our safety protocols,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “We know students and families are eager to return to more normal operations, and we will continue to conduct our affairs in a way that is responsive to a complex and ever-changing realities of COVID-19.”
Starting June 1, face covering and social distancing requirements and limits on the number of people in face-to-face gatherings will be removed.
Those on campus may choose to continue wearing face coverings and to social distance, and WT will provide personal and safety options.
University officials will reevaluate the conditions on July 1 and at least monthly thereafter to provide the community with updates to safety protocols based on the current conditions.
Testing and vaccines will continue to be offered on campus.
Individual appointments may be set up through Student Medical Services. Faculty, staff and students are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.
WT will continue to provide weekly metrics on the COVID-19 web page.
