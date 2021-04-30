Randall and Dalhart fall in Bi-District game one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders hosted the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs for the first game of their 5A Bi-District three-game series. The Mustangs topped the Lady Raiders 13-1. The Dalhart Wolves and Slaton Tigerettes squared off at a neutral site, the Palo Duro Softball Complex, for game one of their 3A Bi-District series. The Wolves fell short to the Tigerettes 18-8.