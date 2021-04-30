Randall and Dalhart fall in Bi-District game one

Best 2 out of 3 game series

VIDEO: Randall and Dalhart fall in Bi-District game one
By Larissa Liska | April 29, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 11:16 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders hosted the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs for the first game of their 5A Bi-District three-game series. The Mustangs topped the Lady Raiders 13-1. The Dalhart Wolves and Slaton Tigerettes squared off at a neutral site, the Palo Duro Softball Complex, for game one of their 3A Bi-District series. The Wolves fell short to the Tigerettes 18-8.

Bi-District Softball Game 1 Scores

5A: Lubbock Coronado 13, Randall 1 (Game 2: Friday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Lubbock)

4A: Canyon 17, Levelland 0 (Game 2: Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. in Canyon)

- Hereford 1, Big Spring 13 (Game 2: Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. in Big Spring)

3A: Canadian 2, Idalou 20 (Game 2: Saturday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Idalou)

- Dalhart 8, Slaton 18 (Game 2: Saturday, May 1 at noon at the Palo Duro Softball Complex)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.