Potter and Armstrong counties continue working on restructuring their defense counsel system

“They explained themselves and we decided to let it go with what we are doing so far. So, we are just going to let it go through and basically, we are waiting on the money to come from TIDC,” said Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner “And then we are going to decide if we are going to go with NDS or go with a MAC ourselves. Or we can come up with out own plan and go through TIDC and do it ourselves. So we are going to just weigh the options there.”