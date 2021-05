A nice afternoon will turn into a very nice evening and overnight with temps gradually falling into the upper 40s. The day will start out with light winds but they will slowly increase to 10-20 mph and with sunny skies our highs will reach the upper 70s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with a SW wind at 10-20 mph and highs in the low 90s. Much cooler weather and a chance for rain will come into the picture for Monday.